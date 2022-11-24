jin-confirms-military-enlistment-date,-requests-bts-army-not-to-visit-him

- Advertisement -

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has confirmed his military enlistment date of December 13. Amid reports, Jin took to Weverse on Thursday and shared a post informing his fans.

As translated by Twitter user, @btstranslation7, Jin wrote, “There’s an article out there that I hadn’t planned on being published.. in any case, ARMYs, I ask that you please refrain from coming to the training centre. There will be many other people there and it could get dangerous with a big crowd. Army I love you.” (Also Read | Jin leaves BTS ARMY teary-eyed with details about his birthday and military service)

Reacting to the update, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I feel mixed emotions, I feel sad because Jin will be enlisted soon at the same time angry because they invade Jin’s privacy.” “Now that we know he has to go, what about his safety and privacy?! He’s not even in yet and already information has leaked. He needs to be protected from people that are going to try and sell him out,” tweeted a person.

“This cannot be emphasised enough but please respect his wishes and leave him alone,” wrote a Twitter user. “I hope they will understand this situation if they really really is a real ARMY…. Because he is thinking about our safety!!!! Love yourself first before y’all decide to love artist… That’s more like it,” read a tweet.

Over a month after BTS agency BigHit Music announced that he will enlist in the military, a new report emerged saying that the singer will begin his service on December 13. BigHit Music on Thursday also responded regarding the enlistment date of Jin in the South Korean military.

A report in the South Korean daily, Aju Business Daily, cited unnamed military authorities and said that Jin will be deployed to a unit after receiving five weeks of training at the boot camp. As per Soompi, industry representatives said that Jin will enter the recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

Quoting a source from BigHit Music, Soompi reported, “It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your generous understanding.” Jin will turn 30 (international age, he will be 31 according to Korean culture) on December 4 this year.

In a social media post last week Jin hinted he was headed to a “front-line” position. When a fan asked on Weverse, “Your birthday is next month, are you excited?” Jin said, as translated by @bora_twts, “No…I’m on the front line.” The Twitter user explained that Jin sounded like he got his assignment in the military. A Twitter user commented, “On his birthday he will be in the military.”

BTS announced in October it would go on mandatory military service, starting with Jin. The announcement put an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from the mandatory service requirement of about two years.

The group plans to pursue individual projects and reunite in 2025 after all had served.

