BTS’s Jin to release solo album with mystery collaborator after group’s free concert

Jin, a member of South Korea’s BTS will be the next one from the group to release his own solo album. He announced on October 15 that he will be dropping his first solo single album.

At the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert, Jin said, “Lastly, I have something to tell you… I’ve ended up becoming the second [BTS member] after J-Hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single.”

Jin went on to tease, “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

- Advertisement -

During the free “Yet to Come” concert on Saturday, Jin made exciting news to his fans. Although he did not reveal any names or dates, he shared that he will collaborate “with someone that I’d always really liked,” as reported by Soompi.

“It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

This upcoming project is Jin’s first solo release since the group announced that its seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be taking a hiatus earlier this June.

The concert was live-streamed in partnership with Weverse and it raked in approximately 49 million views in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Regarding the upcoming break, J-Hope said, “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust.”

- Advertisement -

RM also echoed, “All seven members have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust.”

Over the past three years, Jin had shared a few solo singles such as 2019’s “Tonight”, 2020’s “Abyss” and last year’s “Yours” and “Super Tuna”. Jin is the second member of the boy group to release a solo project after BTS announced its hiatus.

Read More News:

Man kills son as heated argument turned tragic in Pangasinan

Related Posts