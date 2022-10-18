Man kills son as heated argument turned tragic in Pangasinan

- Advertisement -

A heated argument between a 68-year old father and his 38-year old son turned to murder as the former stabbed the latter to death in Barangay Bolosan in this city on Monday evening, Oct. 17.

Report from the office of Col. Jeff Fanged, officer in charge of Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, stated that the victim, identified as Sammy de Guzman, was reportedly stabbed by his father, Salvador de Guzman.

The father and his son allegedly had a heated argument inside their house at around 10:55 p.m. on Monday wherein the suspect in a fit of rage grabbed a knife and stabbed his son.

The suspect immediately left the scene and went to the house of his cousin, Merly Lomboy, to whom he revealed he had killed his son.

The suspect voluntarily surrendered later to the responding Philippine National Police personnel.

The murder victim was rushed by City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) personnel to Pangasinan Provincial Hospital.

The victim sustained multiple stabbed wounds on the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Recovered from the suspect was a kitchen knife measuring ten inches from tip to handle.

Investigators said that the motive could be a previous grudge due to family misunderstanding.

A case of parricide will be filed against the suspect.

- Advertisement 2-

(Liezle Basa Inigo)

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News on The Independent – Click below:

Tupac alive and living in Malaysia?

Related Posts