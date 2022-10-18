Tupac alive and living in Malaysia?

- Advertisement -

On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur died at the age of 25. He was on the way to a party with Suge Knight after watching Mike Tyson fight Bruce Seldon in Las Vegas.

A white car pulled up to the rapper’s BMW and opened fire. Tupac was hit four time and was brought to University Medical Center where he passed on six days later.

Initially, Notorious B.I.G. was thought to be the suspect due to their rivalry but he was also murdered in a drive-by shooting six months later.

It has been 26 years since the rapper’s confirmed death yet there are many conspiracy theories that the rapper is still alive. Knight was the one who persuaded Tupac to go to the fight.

Knight, who is a former Death Row Records CEO, is presently four years into a 28-year jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a hit-and-run in 2015.

Knight’s son, Suge J.Knight went on Instagram in 2018 to claim that Tupac is still alive and is now living in Malaysia. Following that, he posted a text thread that showed to be chastising him for claiming the rapper was alive.

Knight Jr also uploaded a collection of photos of Tupac together with 50 Cent and Beyonce. He told his followers that Tupac is in Malaysia and that he is ‘not on drugs’.

In January 2019, Knight Jr claimed that the rapper is “back in the studio” with “new music coming”.

Speaking to Yahoo, Knight Jr discussed the reaction he had to his bold claims: “When I said it, the whole world stopped moving.

“Everybody was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I went and got 200,000 followers within two days. And I was like, ‘Wow, like this is, this is crazy. Germany’s calling me [to do interviews], and I don’t even speak German’.

“So, I don’t even know what to do. Pretty much the reason why I did it, there’s a purpose for it, and you actually have to tune into the show to see why.”

In recent days, a Colorado inmate has filed a lawsuit to obtain Tupac Shakur’s estate as he claims he is the late rapper’s reincarnation.

Tarnell Leon Jones admits he doesn’t look like the rapper but was ‘shot by police officers in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta’ in the early 90s and came back to life as Tupac, according to the court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

