Bus driver dies after ‘medical episode’ at the wheel, crashing into BMW and house

If there were no casualties, we might describe it as a spectacular accident, but in this case, a bus driver passed away after having a “medical episode” behind the wheel. The double-decker then struck a house and a BMW.

On Saturday morning in the UK, the vehicle struck two cars before ending up in the front garden of a house in the West Midlands.

No details emerged on the ‘medical episode’ suffered by the driver or who the driver is. But the sketchy details revealed by the police say a bus driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Oldbury in the morning on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “A driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Oldbury this morning.

“The bus collided with a wall at the junction of Titford Road and Wolverhampton Road at around 7.40 am.

“There were no passengers on the bus and no one else has been injured.”

Images of the damaged BMW and a Fiat were shared online along with images of the bus at the house.

Another Bus Accident

Following a SCHOOL BUS HORROR on Oct 10, now there is this bus accident. Last week, after a school bus crash with injuries to the driver, five students were taken to the hospital. . This morning, the FIVE students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital after the school bus veered off the road at a roundabout and collided with a tree. The crash occurred a mile from Colchester County High School for Girls as the kids were travelling there. The students, five girls were admitted to the hospital, according to the school, but none of their wounds are believed to be life-threatening. - Advertisement 2- The single-decker vehicle’s driver was also taken to Colchester hospital and is thought to have suffered serious injuries. Read More News: Pet cat’s reaction to wearing Chucky costume will make you chuckle. Watch

