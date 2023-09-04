Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Joe Jonas has enlisted the services of a divorce attorney after being married to Sophie Turner for four years, according to a report from PEOPLE.

The couple, who initially wed in 2019 through a secretive Las Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish wedding in Paris, share two children together. Earlier this year, they sold their jointly purchased Miami home from 2022.

Joe Jonas going through issues

TMZ cited an insider who revealed that the couple has encountered “significant issues” for the past six months. While some fans have observed photographs of Joe Jonas without his wedding ring, others, including recent images on his official Instagram account, show him still wearing the ring.

Recent public appearances also show the couple together, such as Sophie Turner’s presence at the launch of the Jonas Brothers tour at Yankee Stadium. Turner was wearing a bracelet that referenced Mr. Perfectly Fine which is a song by Taylor Swift, said to be about Joe Jonas.

Together since 2016

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first appeared as a couple in 2016. Speculation about their relationship began when they were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert before the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2016, as reported by PEOPLE. The pair dated for approximately a year before officially announcing their engagement on Instagram in the fall of 2017, each sharing a photo of Turner’s stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

Their initial wedding occurred shortly after they made a public appearance together at the 2019 Billboard Awards. Initially intended to be a private ceremony, news of their marriage spread quickly on social media due to an accidental live-stream by Diplo. The main wedding event took place a month later, featuring an elegant ceremony in Paris. Turner’s close friend and former co-star Maisie Williams served as her maid of honor.

Parents to two children

The couple, who are former child stars, are parents to two children. They welcomed their first daughter, named Willa, in July 2020. In July 2022, Turner gave birth to their second child, whose name has been kept confidential. They have made it a point to ask their fans not to share photos of their children, as they want to raise them away from the pressures of fame.

