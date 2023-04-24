Joshua Jackson: Affairs can be forgiven

Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson has been married for more than three years and he believes that relationships should not end because of extramarital affairs.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Jackson said, “I think an affair can be forgiven.” In late 2019 he married Jodie Turner-Smith and they share a daughter. He explained, “We’re all grownups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.

Joshua Jackson Not Just About Sex

Furthermore, he added that affairs “aren’t about the partner” or “purely about the sex,” but rather a violation that runs “deeper” than many understand.

Jackson, 44, has starred in two projects exploring infidelity: Showtime’s “The Affair” and the small-screen adaptation of “Fatal Attraction,” which premieres on Paramount Plus on April 30.

Fatal Attraction will see Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan take on the iconic role of Alex Forrest, a woman who refuses to be ignored as she pursues a married man following a brief affair.

- Advertisement -

Jackson plays married man Dan Gallagher, while The Good Wife’s Amanda Peet will take on the role of wronged wife Beth Gallagher.

Meeting at the right moment

The Mighty Ducks star also claimed that meeting wife Turner-Smith in 2018 was the ‘right moment’ in his life as he believes if they had met when he was younger, they would have had a ‘torrid affair.’

Before tying the knot with Turner-Smith, 36, Jackson dated actress Diane Kruger for ten years.

The pair split in 2016 amid speculation he didn’t want to get married or have kids.

The Canadian actor, who now shares a 3-year-old daughter with Turner-Smith, told the Sunday Times his change of heart over settling down came “partially [because of] age.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News From The Independent News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts