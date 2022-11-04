Julie Bowen says she’s straight but has been ‘in love’ with a woman before

- Advertisement -

Modern Family’s Julie Bowen spoke openly about her experience with same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley.

Bowen said that she defines herself as ‘straight’ but she was once “in love with a woman for a while, but she didn’t love me back.”

She said that while the anonymous woman did like women, she didn’t like Julie Bowen in that way.

“It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge the concept of my sexuality. What do you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about? That’s your business.” She spoke about this in the Quitters podcast on October 31.

Bowen has already been very private about her love life. The star, who was married to Scott Phillips from 2004 to 2018 has three sons with him. She said that she has retired from dating but she did joke that there was one celebrity that she didn’t mind getting to know.

“You’re asking me if I’d come out of retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah, Him? Look at him!”

Julie Bowen also agreed with what Tilley had said earlier in that she hoped that some day people won’t have to come out at all.

“I never even thought about a label. Hayley and I met and we just had this instant connection and I just fell in love with her so fast that I just never went into this, ‘What does it mean? What is my label? How do I identify?’”.

“I don’t have an issue with coming out. I just hope one day people don’t have to come out. It causes a lot of stress… and life is already really hard. Falling in love should just be a beautiful and natural thing that people shouldn’t have to explain to anybody,” said Tilley.

