BTS’ Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

- Advertisement -

BTS’ Jungkook will be performing at the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

It has been announced that the K-pop idol will be performing at the soccer tournament’s opening ceremony in Qatar on November 20 and that Jungkook will also be contributing to the World Cup soundtrack, as reported in a tweet from BTS.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” BTS wrote on Friday (November 11).

On November 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will launch with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. 32 teams, representing different countries will be part of the tournament.

On December 18, the winning team will be crowned the World Cup champion.

K-Media reports that Jungkook will leave for Qatar on 15 Nov on a chartered plane, departing from Gimbo International Airport to arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha to attend opening ceremony of 2022 Qatar World Cup at Albeit Stadium.

BTS’ Jungkook has released several solo songs in the past few years. After the release of BTS’ anthology album Proof in June, Jungkook gifted ARMY the solo track My You. Jungkook also teamed up with fellow bandmate Suga earlier this year for the ballad, Stay Alive.

The ballad appeared on the official soundtrack to the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO. Jungkook shared his first single, “Still With You,” in 2020 as part of BTS’ annual Festa party.

BTS’ RM announced that his first solo album Indigo will arrive on December 2. The band member’s forthcoming release arrives shortly after fellow BTS member Jin dropped his own solo track titled The Astronaut which is currently at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See BTS’ announcement about Jungkook’s involvement in the 2022 World Cup on Twitter below.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

- Advertisement 2-

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 local time.

Read More News:

Fans, Here’s All you need to know about K-Pop’s BLACKPINK

Related Posts