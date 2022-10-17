K-pop boy band Stray Kids tops Billboard 200 chart for second time this year

- Advertisement -

K-pop idol group Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 chart for the second time in 2022.

Stray Kids’ “Maxident” mini-album, released on Oct. 7, debuted at No. 1 on the Oct. 22-dated Billboard 200 chart.

“Maxident” earned 117,000 equivalent album units in the US for the week ending Oct. 13, Billboard reported based on Luminate data. Stray Kids’ “Oddinary” album topped the April 2-dated chart.

Billboard said “Maxident” is the fourth K-pop album to top the Billboard 200 chart this year after BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink,” BTS‘ “Proof” and Stray Kids’ own “Oddinary.”

Of the 177,000 equivalent album units for “Maxident,” 110,000 were from album sales and streaming equivalent album (SEA) totaled 7,000, or 9.61 million on-demand official streams of the songs.

The total album sales are the fourth largest sales week of any album this year, Billboard added.

“The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA),” according to Billboard.

Last week, Stray Kids’ “Case 143,” the main track of “Maxident,” topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, the first time that the group reached No. 1 on the chart.

