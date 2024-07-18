Kamala Harris and J.D Vance get set for high stakes debate

Update: Kamala Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Parry and is set to debate Former President Donald Trump on September 10

USA – President Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, and Trump’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, are both fiercely loyal to their commanders in chief and their respective policies.

Taking that into account, many are looking forward to the high-stakes debate that has been proposed by CBS News. The Biden campaign says Harris is fully prepared to take Vance on while Vance supporters are saying he will likely ‘mop the floor’ with Harris in the debate.

The date and whether the debate will happen for sure is yet to be confirmed.

Brian Hughes, Trump’s campaign senior adviser said in a statement, “We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.” (That comment was in reference to Democrats internal debate as to whether Joe Biden should step aside)

Update: Kamala Harris has chosen Tim Walz

Harris has given CBS News her dates which are July 23 or Aug 12 or 13. The Democratic National Convention is between Aug 19 and 22. However according to a Reuters report the July date is now off the table. Harris and Vance spoke on the phone on July 16.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said that she thinks Vance would be more than happy to go forward with the debate. “And I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t. I think it’s important. You know, we’ve traditionally always had a VP debate. We’d love to see it,” she said.

Harris has minced no words when speaking about Vance being chosen as Trump’s running mate. She said in a video released yesterday (July 16) that Trump was looking for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda.

“Make no mistake: JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country,” she said.

Vice presidential debates may not be as popular as those that take place between presidential nominees but they still garner massive interest from voters.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2020, 57.9 million people watched the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the then Sen Kamala Harris.