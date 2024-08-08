Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff had an affair with nanny in his previous marriage

Kamala Harris’ husband and second gentleman Doug Emhoff has confessed to having an affair in his previous marriage. He said that his marriage to Kerstin Emhoff didn’t work out for a variety of reasons and that the affair was more than a decade ago.

Kerstin Emhoff was very supportive of her husband when the news of his affair surfaced last weekend.

In a statement to Washington Post, she said, “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family, Doug, Kamala and I have built together.”

Emhoff had had an affair with Najen Naylor, who was at the time teaching at a private school where their two children went and was said to be their daughter’s nanny. The affair also resulted in a pregnancy.

According to a close friend of Naylor, she terminated the pregnancy. Emhoff spoke about the affair in a statement he made to CNN but did not name Naylor.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times because of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Emhoff to CNN.

When the DailyMail [which broke the news] approached Naylor at her home in The Hamptons, she did not want to comment but merely said, “I’m kind of freaked out right now.”

The affair was first disclosed to President Biden’s vetting committee four years ago before Harris was chosen as the vice presidential candidate.

According to one source, Emhoff had told Harris about the affair much earlier and well before they got married. The relationship with Naylor had also ended when Emhoff started dating Harris.

Emhoff married Harris in 2014. Kerstin and Emhoff were married from 1992 to 2008.

Naylor, who is from Columbus, Ohio, studied at Auburn University, Alabama. She moved to Los Angeles in her 20s. She bought a waterfront house in the Hamptons in 2021 for $855,000 with a $684,000 mortgage during the Covid pandemic.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Hampton Bays is said to be worth $1.4 million currently.