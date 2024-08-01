Kamala Harris tells Trump, “Say it to my face”, at Atlanta rally

A big crowd gathered in Atlanta to attend a rally by Kamala Harris. Despite Georgia being a red state, densely populated Atlanta has pockets of blue which counterbalances Democrats voting strengths.

Harris started her speech with resounding cheers and repeated what she said about Trump in the past.

“As many of you know, before I was elected vice-president… I was an elected attorney general and an elected district attorney. Hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type, and I have been dealing with people like him my entire career.”

The crowd responded with loud chants of “Lock him up”.

Some 10,000 people attended the event which was held at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

Harris spoke about her time as a prosecutor and attorney general. She said, “In this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his any day, including on the issue of immigration.”

Harris also pledged to bring back the border security bill that was shelved in Congress by Republicans to preserve the issue in the campaign.

She repeated the assertion that Trump was “just plain weird” which the campaign has been talking about in the last few days.

”There are signs Donald Trump is feeling the competition. You may have noticed he pulled out of the debate.”

”I do hope Trump will agree to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying – if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said to a cheering crowd.

On July 29, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he doesn’t want to debate Harris because “already know everything”. When pressed, he said he would “probably” debate Harris but could “make a case for not.”

Harris also spoke about the economy in Georgia.

“Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. When our middle class is strong, America is strong. To keep our middle class strong, families need relief from the high cost of living so that they have a chance not to get by but to get ahead.”

The vice president also said she would stop price gouging and stop hidden fees by banks and corporations as well as put a stop to unfair rent increases. She would also cap prescription drug costs.

Harris will embark on a seven-stop swing state tour, with the first one in Philadelphia on Tuesday.