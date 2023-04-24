Kardashian-Jenner family: Are they still relevant now?

If you have a TV or active Internet connection, you most probably have heard of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Beautiful, rich, and talented, they seem to have it all going on for them. Their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired from 2007 to 2021 was a highly successful series that followed the lives of the well-to-do and dramatic family.

The main cast featured Kim, Kourtney and Khloè Kardashian as well as their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner are also in the show. Their brother Rob is also part of the cast as well as partners of the Kardashian sisters.

Kardashian-Jenner MetGala

Indy100 reported that the famous family did not make the Met Gala cut. To attend this prestigious event, you have to be invited based on your social status. Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue magazine still has the final say on who gets to attend this hotly anticipated event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Could it be that the Kardashian-Jenner no longer have an influence? Are they being replaced by influencers who can be relatable to an audience?

Staying relevant online

Recently, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez had a public online feud. Hailey Bieber was also dragged along in the drama. Due to the feud, Kylie Jenner reportedly lost close to a million Instagram followers.

It was reported recently that social media users accused Kylie Jenner for having too much surgery. The reality star and makeup mogul hit back by saying the only work she done on herself was lip fillers. Whether that is real or not, many are still unconvinced that the model is mostly natural.

Relationships of the KarJenner family

Another thing that probably kept the storyline and lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan interesting was their hookups and breakups. From Scott Disick to Travis Scott, the sisters had on-and-off relationships and it was all documented in the TV series. It was Kim’s sex video that propelled her to fame and that was when it all started.

One thing that separates the KarJenners and other celebrities is that the women in the family are good at doing business. There are 26 businesses across the family, then and now.

Successful empire

Kim’s Skims focuses on shapewear, Kourtney’s Poosh is about wellness, Kylie has a makeup line, Khloé founded a Good American denim company while Kendall has 818 tequila.

Kourtney’s company is doing well and it is because wellness is a trend that never fades. The success of KarJenner’s companies is due to their star power. But is it enough to attract non-fans of the family?

Only time will tell.

Photo above is from Instagram

