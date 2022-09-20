Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick being sued for $40m in alleged Instagram scam

- Advertisement -

It’s another Kardashian family fiasco, this time involving Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick both of whom are being sued for $20 million each in a fake lottery scam.

TMZ recently reported that the scam was put together by Disick and an Australian company called Curated Businesses. It is basically a lottery with big ticket wins such as $100,000 in cash, first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and a shopping spree.

Participants however are claiming that the 2020 lottery was in actual fact a scam which was used to sell their personal information to advertisers.

The filing says that participants have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potential offensive and unwanted content.”

Most of the Kardashian family and their friends have been promoting the lottery on Instagram, namely Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi and Christine Quinn.

Curated Businesses however is saying that the lottery is authentic and they have the paperwork to prove it.

It explains on its website under the “Frequently Asked Questions” section how the process works and has also listed campaign winners from 2019 to 2022 on one of its landing pages.

The lawsuit states, “Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today’s entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle while duping their fans and followers.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking damages in the amount of $20 million from each defendant.

The plaintiffs said they became suspicious of the legitimacy of the lottery after noticing that the winners’ Instagram accounts were made private shortly after they were announced.

To date only Kim Kardashian, Disick and Curated Businesses have been named in the lawsuit.

