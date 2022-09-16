Li Yifeng arrested, this time it’s for real

- Advertisement -

Shortly after actor Li Yifeng officially denied rumours that he was involved in prostitution, Chinese officials have just arrested him for the very same thing.

His illegal activities were reported by the Chinese news media on September 11.

“In the course of the investigation, the Beijing police have apprehended an actor with surname Li and he has confessed to soliciting prostitution on multiple occasions. He is now placed under administrative detention in accordance with the law,” said the report.

A second state-run media establishement also slammed Li Yifeng and his agency for their immoral behavior and attempting to appear innocent.

“As a public figure, Li Yifeng should know the basic life principles. However, after committing his illegal acts, Li Yifeng did not seriously reflect on his mistakes and tried to brush his mistakes aside. Not only did he not repent, he hoped to delete traces of him breaking the law. This is more unforgivable than simply making a mistake.”

His arrest has also led to articles about his activities and proclivities mushrooming everywhere on the internet. One article claims that whenever he goes back to his hometown in Chengdu he must visit a local brothel cum clubhouse. The article said that the customers including Li Yifeng would be convinced that they are ‘helping’ the women by spending money on them while also having fun.

Li is said to have spend 200,000 yuan on two different visits and also claimed that he had a preference for “Sister U” who is apparently a single mother.

Li is supposed to have said something like, “Most of the women I like have children anyways.” It was reported that Li Yifeng was arrested after the woman was intercepted on her way home.

Another rumour that is currently circulating online is that Li Yifeng is very fond of sunglasses when soliciting so that his identity remains secret. “He would not take off his sunglasses when he is undressing or engaging in sexual activities.”

In addition to this a netizen has come forward to say that Li Yifeng spent 6,000 Chinese yuan a night to be with a 14-year-old girl. Another netizen is also claiming that she followed Li Yifeng to Haikou last year and while he was there he not only solicited call girls but also watched a lot of porn. To prove her point, she attached a photo of Li Yifeng watching something on his tablet which isn’t clear.

None of these allegations however have been substantiated but things are not looking good for the actor.

Following news of his arrest, the 35 year old actor was dropped from 13 endorsement projects with major global brands.

All of his dramas have also been removed from streaming sites and some 300,000 fans have unfollowed his social media account shortly after news of his arrest was announced.

