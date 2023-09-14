Kate Winslet shot new film while having three hematomas on her spine

Kate Winslet’s resilience and strength have been shaped by various life experiences, enabling her to face life’s challenges head-on. Whether in her personal life or during the intense scrutiny that came with her iconic portrayal of Rose in 1997’s “Titanic,” Winslet has consistently looked forward. These qualities have solidified her status as one of the most influential actresses of her generation.

Following a supporting role in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Winslet has returned with a new project, “Lee,” which she also co-produced. Even after sustaining an injury during the first day of filming in the French port of Saint-Malo, she refused to let anything hinder her progress.

Playing the titular character

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kate Winslet discussed her experience starring in and co-producing “Lee.” She portrayed Lee Miller in the titular character of the 1985 movie based on the book by Antony Penrose, “The Lives of Lee Miller.” Winslet made the decision to remove her top in order to accurately mimic Miller’s topless scene while having a picnic with friends.

However, this scene was filmed after she had injured herself, resulting in three significant hematomas on her spine. She could barely stand up. Despite being unable to engage in physical exercise due to her back injury, she ensured that the filming process remained unaffected. Her own team advised her to maintain better posture, but she opted to stay true to herself.

Be brave about her body

She said that she had to be brave about letting her body be the softest version of itself and not hiding from that. She added that people from her team would say, you might just want to sit up a bit, and her response would be why? Is it because of the skin you see? No, that’s the way it is going to be.

Despite the challenges posed by that scene, particularly due to her injury, Winslet remained unaffected by any harsh criticisms. This self-acceptance and strong self-worth were hard-earned, as she had faced intense criticism for her appearance when she achieved global fame through her role in “Titanic.”

