Biden now cornered by Republicans for making false statement about being on 9/11 grounds day after incident 

Unfortunately for the ever increasingly unpopular President of the United States, Joe Biden, is getting embarrassing fact checking for his remarks. Furthermore, the President of one of the most powerful countries in the world should not have done such a thing publicly. Following that, it is obvious that conservatives are vehemently angry at Biden for this.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden made the erroneous claim that he was present at Ground Zero the day after the Twin Towers in Manhattan collapsed. Furthermore, he said this on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The reality of it is he did go to Ground Zero, nine days after the attacks.

In addition to this, Biden may have inadvertently forgotten the date of his visit to Ground Zero. While serving as president, he has made numerous false statements about his background. CNN adds that he saw a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh in 2022 and that his grandfather passed away at the same hospital just a few days before he was born.

Conservatives vehemently upset at Biden for making false statements frequently

At least he’s a consistent liar — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) September 11, 2023

X users are openly against the American President. Following that, a user states that he has only one thing that is consistent with him, which is the frequent false statements. Unfortunately it is unknown why he is making these claims. Some state that it could be him probably forgetting the dates of the events happening.

Some people claim what Biden’s handlers are doing to him is elder abuse. IF he had ever been a decent human being I would agree with them. But he never was so I don’t. — Business Reform (@Dr_Jon_Padfield) September 12, 2023

In addition to this, social media commenters are stating that Biden isn’t a person that is trustworthy. It appears that the disgruntlement against the Democrat President is stronger than it is to Trump. However, there are claims that his handlers are mishandling him, but it is unclear if this is true or not.

Hes always the one to show up first. Even when he wasn't running for any office, he shows up in New York. Then when he becomes a man of the people and he is our President. He shows up in Ohio after the train derailment. He brings water for the people and the stuff that they need.… — Rob Mahoney (@Rob_Og_Mahoney) September 11, 2023

Despite this conversation, conservatives are turning the tables and state that Trump was literally there on the day of 9/11. Following that, this was before he even began his political career. Conservatives have a deep admiration towards the former President Trump. They claim that he is the President who prioritises Americans rather than foreign countries and the woke agenda.

