Kayla Lovdahl sues doctors for pushing her to get transgender operation

18-year-old Kayla Lovdahl from California made a life-changing decision at 13 which she now deeply regrets. Lovdahl alleges that it was her doctors’ fault as they pushed her into surgery under the wrongly held belief that she was transgender.

Lovdahl says she deeply regrets the invasive surgery which removed her breasts. She is suing her doctors as well as two hospitals.

Lovdahl exposed

According to the law suit, “At around age 11, Lovdahl was exposed to online transgender influencers who prompted Kayla to entertain the erroneous belief that she was transgender. After only one 75-minute transition evaluation, doctors put her on puberty blockers and testosterone at age 12 and performed a double mastectomy within six months at age 13.”

Her lawsuit also states that Lovdahl was handed a prescription pad and allowed her naïve, emotional, childish, rollercoaster of feelings to dictate the so-called ‘treatment’ that she would receive.

Subsequently at 17, Lovdahl began to realize that she was not trans at all and started de transitioning – but her body had been irreversibly changed. All because of a 75 minute consultation by her doctors.

This is not the first case of young people transitioning only to regret their decision as they get older.

Chloe Cole who is 18 said that she was put on puberty blockers and underwent a double mastectomy at 15 which she now deeply regrets.

Many of these youth also claim that they were subjected to death threats and intimidation after turning their back on the transgender community which is said to be almost like a cult.

These people are known as de-transitioners and according to them they have been subjected to online vitriol, doxxing, harassment and death threats for wanting to exit trans groups.

Questioning Gender

According to research between 63% and 94% of young people question their gender at some point and later do grow out of it. Putting them under the knife at such a young age has horrible repercussions.

In Europe, most countries are treading carefully to protect children. Britain and Sweden has limited puberty blockers for children enrolled in clinical trials. In Finland at least six months of psychotherapy is required before a minor is allowed hormonal treatments.

Similarly France and Norway are also advocating a cautious approach to gender transitioning for minors.

