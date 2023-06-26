ANTI-WOKE individuals calling to CRIMINALIZE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION 

The anti-woke community seems to have their guard up when it comes to the statistics regarding affirmative action. In addition to this, some of them are claiming that certain minorities are getting important jobs with less qualifications. To them, it is of a significant concern as safety issues should be the utmost priority.

According to a study done by the American Enterprise Institute, when considering students with average GPAs (3.40-3.59) and MCAT scores (27-29) applying to medical school. Furthermore, Black applicants have significantly higher admission rates than Asians (81.0% vs. 22.5%) and Whites (81.0% vs. 33.2%). In addition to this, Hispanic students are also more likely to have higher admission rates in comparison to White people (64.1% vs. 33.2%) and Asians (64.1% vs. 22.5%).

Overall, black (81%) and Hispanic (64.1%) applicants have much higher acceptance rates than the average (34.6%) for students with similar academic credentials. For students with slightly below average GPAs (3.20-3.39) and MCAT scores (24-26), Black applicants were over eight times more likely to receive an admission than Asians (65.8% vs. 7.7%). In addition to this, their acceptance will be seven times more likely than Whites (65.8% vs. 9.4%).

Anti-woke users reacting to the affirmative action statistics

I'll make a prediction for coming decades, progress of science in the US will take a major blow. Not because of the people who are doing it but because social justice was put in front of objective skills and competence. — Alexis Maya Lalancette (@AMLalancette) June 25, 2023

Twitter users are stating that research and science in America will be in significant decline in the coming years. This is due to the fact that social justice and woke-ism is more important than finding actual individuals who are suitable for the job. Furthermore, others are predicting that private schools will have a higher demand.

You are correct. White liberal women and college professors don't care about that, though. Your best bet is to take care of yourself and your family and let these people ruin themselves. You have to be the guy who looks out for the next generation — Jeffy Platinum (@GarlicWOP) June 26, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that this is anti-Whiteism. This term is coined by anti-woke individuals regarding the matter that is ongoing in America. Furthermore, many are blaming the liberal White women for bringing this on their own race. The term reverse racism is a topic that is gaining in momentum as of late.

They all have the pass the same Curriculum. Being accepted and passing is two different things. Also, some states have banned Affirmative action, also it can be said that some people have better qualifications with an uneasy GPA (Extracurricular) so they get in. — Caz🇱🇨 (@Caz36642462) June 25, 2023

Others are bringing up an allegation stating that Americans are dying due to incompetent doctors. However, liberals are stating that the process for anyone to become a doctor requires a solid qualification. Whether having affirmative action or not, there will be individuals with less qualifications getting a position that they seemingly are not fit for.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, meritocracy should be the norm as any individual of any race or background should be able to enter a specific profession. Enforcing or banning a person with the basis of their racial origins is not the best solution to fix this issue.

Read More News

Related Posts