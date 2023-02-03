Keanu Reeves gets restraining order against stalker who claims to be related to him

Constantine star Keanu Reeves got a temporary restraining order against a stalker who claimed to be related to him. According to TMZ, the stalker Bryan Dixon have been “harassing” Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant for “months”, showing up at the couple’s property multiple times.

Based on court documents filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart on behalf of Reeves, it is said that Dixon, 38 has been harassing the couple and has shown up at the movie star’s $5.6 million Hollywood Hills mansion six times between November 5 and January 20.

Dixon claims to be related to Reeves

Keanu Reeves had to hire a private security team to investigate the alleged intruder, who has been sharing several posts on social media in which he claims to be the actor’s blood relative.

According to TMZ via New York Post, the stalker named himself “Jasper Keith Reeves” on social media posts and said he wants to put the actor “in charge” of him.

He also said he wants to assign his “personal rights” to the actor, the outlet adds.

The intruder fell asleep during one of the invasions

On November 5, Dixon allegedly entered through a side gate and fell asleep in the home’s backyard before getting thrown out. Dixon is seen peering over walls, smoking in the garden and walking along an outdoor terrace via the security footage.

He then returned the next morning, leaving a ‘suspicious and alarming’ backpack on the property, which included a DNA testing kit ‘apparently intended to use on Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related.’

Reeves has had other intruders before

Based on the temporary restraining order, Dixon is prohibited from coming within 100 years of Keanu Reeves and Grant. In the past, the intruder had been slapped with a bench warrant after allegedly breaking and entering with felonious intent, possessing burglary tools and vandalism.

This is not the first time The Matrix actor had unwanted attention from intruders. In 2014, he had two female intruders at his home and a year later, police were called after a man put a FedEx envelope in his mailbox with a bizarre message inside.

Along with a phone number, it’s said to have read: “I will call the cell provided tomorrow. We need to meet as I have already started building the new world.”

