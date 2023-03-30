Keanu Reeves says there is only one thing that can make him do Speed 3

Fresh from John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves spoke to interviewer Scott Evans at the film premiere stating that he would consider doing Speed 3 if there was a superb script.

Speed celebrates 30 years next year. It grossed $350 million at the box office in July 1994 and won two Academy awards for Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Sound.

Speed 3 Co-star?

His Speed co-star Sandra Bullock also told Fox News that she would do Speed 3 if Daniel Radcliffe (of Harry Potter fame) directed it.

Reeves meanwhile is on a winning streak with John Wick 4 raking in $73.5 million so far, almost as good as the Matrix movies.

At 58, Reeves still has a youthful look and it looks like he has been choosing the right films all the time.

“This is a superb opening. Each of the John Wick sequels has shown big growth. It’s outstanding,” said David A.Gross who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

Even at 2 hours 49 minutes, the film had so many people flocking to the cinema though 69% of them were actually male.

Lionsgate reported that only nine franchises in the past 40 years have managed to set opening weekend records with their fourth outing.

“The John Wick brand is an anomaly. The results are speaking for themselves. We expect a big multiple. It’s more than tempting. I’m not going to give up how there can’t be a Wick 5,” said Joe Drake, Lionsgate motion picture group president.

Reeves told Entertainment Weekly that he would be willing to return for John Wick 5, but only if franchise director Chad Stahelski was involved. He explained that, while he’s open to coming back in to the role of Baba Yaga, he hopes John Wick: Chapter 4 offers a conclusive ending for the character.

“I don’t know, I guess I’m going to have to lean on never say never. I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace.”

