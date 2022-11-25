Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker splits up

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kendall Jenner and her basketball player lover Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits. The duo broke up quietly in October, according to People. According to sources, Jenner and the Phoenix Suns player went separate ways due to the demands of their respective careers.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,“ a source revealed with another adding, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Jenner and Devin Booker ended their two-year relationship mutually and it was based on timing. It is reported that Jenner and Booker are still keeping in touch. Prior to this breakup, the former couple has broken up before.

Several media outlets reported that they had split up in June 2022. Jenner confirmed their relationship by posting an Instagram Story of both of them on a date featuring axe-throwing and zip-lining.

The couple started dating in 2020 but it was only on Valentine’s Day 2021 that they made it public on Instagram.

At the time, a source told People: “What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

Back on June, Jenner broke up with Devin Booker temporarily. A source told Entertainment Tonight then that “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths.”

A second source added that “[they] have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page.”

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in August, timing is important for the duo and the couple were doing well in their relationship at that time.

“Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be,” the source said.

Their careers have always played a factor in how well their romance could possibly go, the source added. “Their work, travel schedules, and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other.” With their history, Jenner and Devin Booker “can be real and raw with each other and completely and authentically themselves. There’s no filter, and they love that about their relationship.”

Born on November 3, 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model, media personality and socialite. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner became popular after appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She started her modelling career at the age of 14.

