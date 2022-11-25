This is how much Mariah Carey makes each Christmas

- Advertisement -

All I want for Christmas is You. That is how the famous Mariah Carey song goes but it might as well go All I want for Christmas is a ton of cash which is exactly what Carey gets during the festive season.

The song was released in 1994 and continues to top the charts every December.

NBC News analysed the data for the song recently and found that it had actually grown in popularity in the last few years.

The hit single is part of her Merry Christmas album and was reputedly written in only 15 minutes. In an interview with Yahoo!, in 2019 she said, “I don’t know that it was exactly 15 minutes, but it was pretty quick.”

The song’s co writer Walter Afanasieff told the New York Post, “It’s definitely not Swan Lake. But that’s why it’s so popular – because it’s so simple and palatable!”.

When the song was first released it reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but as a result of streaming and and the song becoming more popular in the last few years, it hit No.1 on the chart in 2019.

The Economist reports that the song has made over $600 million in royalties since it was released and that was in 2017 which means with streaming it is likely to be significantly higher in 2022.

According to the Pay Per Play site, the song made more than $2million on Spotify with more than 500 million streams. The song has now been streamed more than one billion times on Spotify earning the streaming platform more than $4 million.

Mariah Carey may not be pocketing the entire amount from royalties but with tours and merchandise one can assume she is raking in a pretty penny even after three decades.

On Nov 1, she posted a video of herself riding an exercise bike in a witch costume that suddenly changes to her wearing a Santa costume sitting on a reindeer. She sings, “It’s time!”, as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” plays in the background.

When the song hit number one for the third consecutive year in 2021, Mariah Carey posted on Twitter, “This type of news, it’s never like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so bored of this news.’ To have another Billboard Hot 100 with a song that means so much to me, I can’t even. I can’t I literally don’t know what to say.”

