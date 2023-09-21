Khloe Kardashian reveals big scar on face after having skin cancer removal

Khloé Kardashian openly discussed her experience with skin cancer, detailing the removal of a “small spec of melanoma” from her cheek last year. Sharing a series of images on her Instagram Story, the Good American co-founder revealed the ordeal. She recounted about the cancer in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

She mentioned the tumor’s removal, which left her with an indentation on her cheek but expressed gratitude for not having melanoma. The 39-year-old mother of two also posted before-and-after photos of her cheek, including close-ups of her stitches after surgery.

Khloe and patience

Additionally, she showed the noticeable dent in her face from the procedure, explaining that she’s filling it with cosmetic injections, a process she had to wait for over nine months to undertake. Khloe emphasized the importance of patience and medical safety. She acknowledged that maintaining the filled area will be an ongoing requirement. Kardashian also added that getting her cheek is something she always has to do.

Despite her initial self-consciousness, she shared selfies displaying the results from her first round of injections. Kardashian thanked Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for not only removing the tumour but also ensuring a minimal and aesthetically pleasing scar.

Encourages people to go for checks

Kardashian encouraged her vast following to regularly undergo skin cancer checks and admitted she hadn’t expected such a minor mark to develop into skin cancer. She stressed the importance of seeking medical attention, as she initially mistook the issue for a pimple.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star initially revealed the tumour removal in October 2022 when her conspicuous bandage sparked media attention. She assured her followers that they would continue seeing the bandages and eventually a scar on her cheek. This marked her second skin cancer scare, with a previous instance involving a malignant mole on her back when she was 19.

