Kim K: New hairstyle new husband?

Forty-one-year-old Kardashians star, Kim K. looked ravishing and hot in her brand-new platinum-honey-blonde shade hair. The KKW Beauty founder said she’s “excited to stay blonde for a while.” Does this new hairstyle mean she’s in search of a new husband?

Was Kim’s shift to a new hair colour an hairstyle just a manifestation of the end of a stressful marriage?

A huge part of Kardashian’s stress can be contributed to her lengthy divorce from West, 45, which was finalized on Tuesday, November 29. The pair, who share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, were married for almost seven years before calling it quits in February 2021.

Based on reports from Us Weekly, the now-estranged couple agreed to joint physical and legal custody with “equal access” to their four children. The Grammy winner will pay his ex-wife $200,000/month for child support and is responsible for 50% of the kids’ educational and security expenses. This demonstrates how to be a good partner even after a divorce.

Why do women cut their hair after a life-changing event

It is common knowledge that most women have a new hairstyle when there’s a huge development taking place in their lives. There could be some relationship guidelines that tells us about women and their hairstyle.

However, woman who have a radically new hairstyle doesn’t do it only because she’s brokenhearted or moving on from a breakup. A woman does this to want change. A woman needs to cut herself from the expectations of others or to figuratively resuscitate herself from a tragedy.

“Hair holds so much more energy than most of us are aware of. It can be used as a statement, an air of strength, a ‘don’t f*ck with me’ effect…” says celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould. “Whether it’s to signal the end of a relationship or a new promotion at work—there is usually a direct correlation between what’s happening in our heads and what’s happening in our lives.”

As Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne writes in her article on Psychology Today, “Because it is so visible… hair also becomes a part of a person’s identity. It helps define the person you aim to create… [and] influence the way you define yourself to yourself.”

As women’s locks are an extension of themselves, cutting and styling them can mean that they’re changing a part of who they are. It likewise demonstrates that while there are things in their life they can’t control, they can control who they wish to be.

Benefits of a drastic hair change

Cutting one’s hair isn’t the best coping mechanism, but professional counselor Liz Hughes shares that it’s not all that bad. “I think changing hair in response to a breakup can be a healthy distraction. I believe any change in small doses can be a positive thing and helps us play a little and switch up our mundane day-to-day look.”

Another expert agreed to say that leaning into these emotions can help a woman better connect with herself. “If you feel like you finally want to lean into being who you really are, the emotions might give you the push you need.”

Still, Hughes doesn’t recommend an emotional haircut being the only strategy to deal with stress as it can cause women to avoid their emotions surrounding the situation. “If you’re really craving a new ‘do, I say go for the change, but make sure to revisit the emotions or reasons for wanting to dye your hair in the first place.”

But why the hairstyle?

Why not one’s arm or legs? Or one’s eyes? Is it because it’s the only part of the body that doesn’t do any damage when cut?

For some people though, when a life-changing event that hurts too much happens, they don’t just cut their hair.

They cut off their entire existence.

