Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West over lies and lewd tape talk

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship ended in 2021 but West started a rumour that Kardashian had a fling with his long-time rival Drake.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is addressing what her ex has been saying. During the May 25 episode of The Kardashians, she told her mother Kris Jenner that West was supposed to protect her.

Kim Shattered?

She added that he does interviews saying he will forever protect Kardashian but he is the one hurting her the most. Kardashian said that West started the gossip that she was hooking up with Drake and throughout their marriage West accused her of that publicly.

Kardashian could not wrap her head around how West thinks he is a protector. During a November 2021 interview with E! Online, the rumoured affair was once again brought back to the surface by the rapper.

Nine months after Kardashian and West filed for divorce, West made the claims. The former couple shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kim may be ready to move on from the drama but West keeps causing trouble. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she does not know what to do with West and does not want to be a part of this narrative.

Dramatising

“When is this ever gonna end? It never will,” she said, adding the tapes will be far more damaging for the kids one day.

"When is this ever gonna end? It never will," she said, adding the tapes will be far more damaging for the kids one day.

"And I have to sit here, and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that," Kardashian said, breaking down in tears.

