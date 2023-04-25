Kim Kardashian serenaded by Usher during concert

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her friends received superstar treatment at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas when she travelled to watch the singer perform.

The R&B star spotted Kardashian immediately and went to her to serenade her. Usher urged the Skims billionaire to show her best dance moves by simply saying “C’mon, Kim,”.

Kim Kardashian Having fun in Sin City

The Park MGM Hotel hosted Kardashian and her friends as well as an amazing concert where Usher belted out Confessions, My Boo and other songs. Kardashian documented the experience on her Instagram stories.

The reality star was forced to skip Usher’s My Way Vegas show in Las Vegas last October due to high winds. Kardashian attended the recent show with a skintight black latex dress with thin spaghetti straps.

Kim Kardashian channelled the early 2000s in a black studded choker with smokey eye makeup and her hair styled in a sleek blowout.

Smooth operator Usher, 44, leant on the railings at the edge of the raked seating area in front of Kardashian as he performed, dressed in black with a skeleton design on his leather jacket.

Kardashian initially planned to go watch Usher perform during her birthday. Due to weather conditions back in October, she was unable to attend. She posted on Instagram:”The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home”

Kardashian finally made it

Kardashian finally got to see Usher after her birthday raincheck.

“Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP,” she wrote.

When Usher found out about what had happened, he reached out to the mother-of-four and said “Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come,”

