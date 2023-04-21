New Florida law introduces DEATH PENALTY for child abusers 

The state of Florida announced today that they are implementing a new law against child sexual abusers. The law entails the death penalty to those proven to have abused a child under 12-years-old. However, there are growing concerns in the TQ+ community stating that the law is discriminating against them.

The New York Post states, the recent passage of a bill in the Florida House of Representatives, with a vote of 95-14, has drawn attention to the issue of child abuse. It is expected that Governor DeSantis will soon sign this bill into law. In a recent interview on “Good Morning Orlando,” DeSantis shares his strong stance on the matter, stating, “My view is, you have some of these people that will be serial rapists of six, seven-year-old kids. I think the death penalty is the only appropriate punishment when you have situations like that.”

The bill’s co-sponsors, State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and state Sen. Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers), are also voicing their support for the bill. They argue that those who sexually harm children are likely to repeat their crimes and therefore deserve the most severe penalty.

The new Florida law against child sexual abuse

And the TQ+ is against it because they are worried it might affect them. Which tells you everything you need to know about them… — nLighTn | KPSS (@LightShiner2) April 21, 2023

The growing Twitter page, Gays Against Groomers are showing their approval towards this law. However, they brought up the fact that certain people in their community are against this law claiming that it will affect them. A Twitter user states that if someone is showing concerns about the law, it tells us everything we need to know about them.

I know I have a friend who got accepted for grammar school then got raped and he fell to pieces after that. It was bad enough being groped by another kid at age 8 and raped at age 18. — Helene Ryles (@Vegandreama) April 21, 2023

A Twitter user who claims to work for a public defender states that this law is necessary. This is due to the fact that the victims in the situation tend to grow up being destructive. The mental and emotional damage will stick to the victims throughout their entire lives. Another user also shares a similar incident that happened to a child they know.

majority of pedos are republicans mate but apart from that i agree with you — SFPTwitch (@SfpTwitch) April 21, 2023

However, there are those who state that this is a good incentive but it can be taken the wrong way. The law can be used against people who are not responsible for said crime. Regardless, it appears that a majority of conservative folks still are agreeable to such a law.

