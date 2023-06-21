Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter blasts ex Russell Simmons on Father’s Day

Russell Simmons’ daughters with his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons have taken to social media to criticize their father. Ming, the eldest daughter at 23 years old, posted on her Instagram Story to wish her mother a happy Father’s Day, which seemed to upset Russell.

In response, Russell shared an image on his Instagram Story with a sign that criticized the treatment of fathers and suggested questioning why they have to fight to see their children.

Simmons and Daughter Duo

Daughter Aoki shared screenshots of the conversations

The situation escalated further when Aoki, the 20-year-old daughter, shared screenshots of conversations she had with her father, expressing her frustration with his behaviour towards her.

Aoki revealed that she had stopped talking to Russell because their interactions caused her panic attacks, leading to emergency medication. She described their conversations as filled with anger, rage, cursing, and screaming.

Aoki stated that she had tried to be calm and quiet for the sake of their family but felt at a loss. She also raised concerns about Russell’s mental health, suggesting he may be experiencing dementia or another similar condition.

Russell Accused of Verbal Abuse

Kimora reposted one of Aoki’s messages on her own social media, emphasizing that no one should live in fear or be subjected to abuse. She expressed her disapproval of the threats and fear mongering.

In March 2021, Russell sued Kimora and her husband, Tim Leissner, alleging fraudulent transfer of his shares. Kimora’s lawyers denied the allegation and accused Russell of harassive extortion. Russell and Kimora were married from 1998 to 2009, and Kimora later married Leissner in 2013.

The situation between Russell Simmons and his daughters remains tense, with the daughters expressing their concerns about their father’s behavior and its impact on their well-being.

