Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan will kick off the year at the Tokyo Marathon

The organizers of the Tokyo Marathon announced this week that two-time Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan will run the race on March 3.

To mark the start of their build towards the Paris Olympics, Kipchoge and Hassan will participate in the first World Marathon Major of the year, the Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge opened up about his thoughts on the upcoming marathon to the media, sharing his memories of the country where he won the Olympic gold medal, set the course record, and had a good time. He also thanked the organizers and expressed his optimism for the upcoming Tokyo Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge

“For me, it is the perfect preparation towards my aim to win my third consecutive Olympic title next summer in Paris,” the 39-year-old said.

Kipchoge also reposted Tokyo Marathon’s announcement on X and captioned it with: “Tokyo, I can’t wait to come back to you.”

This will be the 22nd marathon that Kipchoge has run. Out of the 21 marathons he’s participated in so far, he has 18 wins, and 11 of those were major marathons.

Sifan Hassan

Likewise, Hassan also expressed excitement about her first marathon in 2024. She described Tokyo as the “perfect preparation” for the Olympic Games in Paris.

“In the streets of Tokyo, I will be looking to continue my marathon journey. I want to learn from every marathon, since every marathon is different, and I can’t wait to come to Tokyo,” Hassan said.

Hassan took home gold in the 5000 and 10,000 meters as well as a bronze in the 1500 meters at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Hassan also made headlines back in August as she won the silver medal in the 5000-meter event and a bronze medal in the 1500-meter event. In terms of the two big marathons she ran in 2023, the London and Chicago Marathons, she won gold medals in both.

She has not yet chosen which Olympic events she will compete in in Paris.

