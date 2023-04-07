Matthew Koma banned from Twitter for Paltrow impersonation

The husband of Hilary Duff and mega-producer Matthew Koma was banned from Twitter on Tuesday after he pretended to be Gwyneth Paltrow on the social media app.

“Thanks for all the kind messages today,” he jokingly captioned a selfie of himself on his Instagram Stories after his suspension.

Banned for his impersonation

“Closure’s hard. But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform.”

The Grammy winner, 35, then concluded, “Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration.”

Koma used the Goop’s founder’s name and photo on his profile while tweeting as if he were Paltrow, according to a screenshot published by Page Six.

Koma made fun of the ski crash trial

In response to a meme of the actress talking to retire optometrist Terry Sanderson after their ski crash trial reading, “I’ll take my dollar now,” Koma wrote underneath, “Same man.”

The Grammy winner added a snowflake and ice backdrop over his social media selfie, writing, “Gwyneth Fourever [sic] Sweet.”

The next day, Koma continued to make fun of the Avengers actress and himself. He shared a series of photoshopped Barbie posters via his Instagram Story. (The official posters for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie were released on Tuesday.)

Included Barbie movie parody

“This Barbie is not Gwenyth Paltrow but is Gwenyth Paltrow,” the “Clarity” singer wrote on Wednesday, April 5, alongside a snap of himself posing in the Barbie template, misspelling the actress’ name.

The next mock poster featured the Goop founder’s face and read: “This Barbie is no longer on Twitter.”

He then shared a photo of Duff, writing, “This Barbie is about to find out her treadmill was moved,” alerting his wife to some home alterations.

