Korea’s first lunar orbiter sends BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ music video 1.2-M km from space to Earth

South Korea’s first lunar orbiter, Danuri, has successfully transmitted photos and video including BTS’ “Dynamite” from outer space to Earth.

This was announced by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) on Nov. 7.

Through Danuri’s Delay-Tolerant Networking experiment (DTNPL), a test was done to very data transmission in space where network is delayed or disrupted unlike on Earth.

The ETRI held two verification tests of the DTNPL on Aug. 25 and Oct. 28 together with KARI and NASA JPL. Both data transmission was successful.

Photos of the Earth and moon’s orbit taken by Danuri were unveiled. Danuri was launched on Aug. 4.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, Danuri has been taking photos of the moon’s revolution since Sept. 15 using a high-resolution camera developed by KARI.

On Aug. 25, Danuri transmitted BTS’ “Dynamite” music video at a distance of about 1.21 million km to Earth.

From Lunar Orbiter to Earth

The “Dynamite” music video has a playback time of three minutes and 43 seconds and 11.19 megabytes (MB) in size.

Within 10 seconds of transmission, the music video was played as live stream by the ground station.

The “Dynamite” music video has garnered 1.5 billion views on YouTube since its release on Aug. 21, 2020.

As of Nov. 7, Danuri was located about 1.05 million km from the Earth and is approaching the moon at a speed of 0.54 km/s.

By Dec. 7, Danuri will travel six million km to reach the lunar orbit and slow down to enter the target orbit. From January next year, it will conduct science technology missions for one year, while orbiting 100 km above the surface of the moon.

