Someone tried to sell BTS’ Jungkook hat for $7100

It has been reported that the former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who tried to sell BTS’ Jungkook’s hat for 10 million won ($7100) has admitted to all the allegations surrounding the case.

On Monday Seoul Seocho Police said that it has fully investigated the seller, who is known anonymously as A. A had attempted to sell a hat allegedly worn by BTS member Jungkook up for sale on an online market.

In early November, A was booked on charges of embezzlement of lost property, said the police. Additionally, A has pleaded guilty to all charges made against A during the investigation and added that they are now making a final review of A’s criminal charges.

On October 18, A turned themselves into the police. A claimed in the now-deleted October 17 post that they were working at the South Korean Foreign Ministry and explained that Jungkook had left the hat while visiting to get a passport.

With an image file of a ministry ID card as evidence, A said that they had obtained legal ownership over the hat as they had reported the lost item but Jungkook did not call or visit in six months since.

The police said that BTS’ agency Hybe had confirmed that Jungkook had misplaced his hat at the ministry around that time. Nevertheless, the police nor the ministry received any report about the missing hat and it was revealed that A was no longer affiliated to the ministry.

Any lost property that has been found in South Korea has to be reported to the police. Anyone who keeps it unlawfully or attempts misappropriation of it may be punished for embezzlement of lost property.

On Monday the police said that it was currently mulling which charges to seek against A. Initially A was booked for misappropriation of lost property but the police are reportedly considering charges of occupational embezzlement. Furthermore, whether the hat will be returned to the BTS member has not been decided.

It was reported that there was no record of the hat being reported as a lost item from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the National Police Agency. A had deleted the post of the sale and had turned themselves into the police in Yongin City of Gyeonggi Province.

BTS’s agency HYBE is reported to have responded to the police saying, “It is true that [Jungkook] lost his hat at that place (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).”

On October 24, the issue was raised during the general audit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

Minister Park Jin said, "If it is confirmed to be true, we will deal with it strictly according to related regulations."

