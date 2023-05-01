Kourtney Kardashian accuses Kim of using her wedding as business opportunity

There seems to be a feud brewing between the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim. Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity in the newly released trailer for the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana earlier in 2023 and she wore a few of the brand’s outfits during their trip for Kourtney’s wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian: Kim Ruining My Wedding

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney says during a confessional in the trailer released April 27—which, naturally, led to Kim asking someone else, “She’s mad at me?”

Not only are the three older sisters concerned about the feud but younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner also talked about the fall-out.

As Kendall tells Kylie, “She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her.”

- Advertisement -

As for Kim Kardashian herself, the mother of four added that she had no idea where the anger was coming from, sharing in a confessional, “I’m really confused on how this narrative came into her head.”

D&G had a heavy presence at the wedding

In May 2022, Kourtney’s Italian wedding had a heavy presence of Dolce & Gabbana. People believed that the brand sponsored the wedding but the designers clarified that they were simply “hosting” the event.

Nevertheless, it was estimated that the wedding weekend brought in $25.4 million in media impact value for the brand. Each of the Kar-Jenners was wearing Dolce & Gabanna for the event. As for Kim, she wore a Dolce dress she “purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011.”

Kim and D&G’s relationship is going strong

All these went down in May 2022. Kim collaborated with D&G at Milan Fashion Week on September 2022. Until now, Kim and D&G’s relationship is still going strong. She was the face of their Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign.

- Advertisement -

It appears that Kim’s relationship with D&G is causing Kourtney to be upset.

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts