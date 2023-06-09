Kylie Jenner shows off 5-year-old daughter Stormi’s $40K Rolex

Kylie Jenner, who is not known for being relatable, showcased her luxury lifestyle once again in a recent TikTok video. In the video, which has garnered over 8.8 million views and 1.2 million likes, Jenner played a “What’s in my bag?” game with her followers, featuring her Bottega Veneta bag worth $4,900.

Jenner admitted that she hadn’t cleaned or sorted through the bag yet, making it an authentic representation of its contents.

Promoting Rolex

As she rummaged through the bag, she showcased various brand-related items, including Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, a hair clip from her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims, a Kylie Skin Glow Bomb blush, and a range of lip balms and liners.

In a subsequent video, she unveiled a new tinted lip balm from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

However, the highlight of the video came when Jenner casually retrieved a gold watch from her bag. She referred to it as “Stormi’s little watch,” explaining that her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, had worn it to a birthday party but no longer wanted to wear it due to its small size.

- Advertisement -

Observant viewers in the comments section noticed that the watch Jenner referred to as “Stormi’s little watch” was actually a Rolex. Specifically, it was identified as the Rolex Day-Date in yellow gold, according to Page Six, which is valued at over $41,500. The watch closely resembled a Rolex, featuring a fluted bezel and the brand’s iconic President bracelet.

KarJenner fans shouldn’t be surprised by the presence of the extravagant watch. Stormi, known for her affinity for glamorous fashion and her insistence on selecting her own outfits, has already established herself as a young fashion enthusiast within the family.

Read More News

Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry amid divorce rumours from Meghan Markle

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts