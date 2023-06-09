Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry amid divorce rumours from Meghan Markle

With rumours that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle is on the rocks, apparently sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton has offered him a shoulder to cry on.

While the couple have neither confirmed nor denied the rumous, speculation remains rife. Some say Prince Harry has already hired a top divorce lawyer.

Author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell told Entertainment Daily, “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago. The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain,” she said.

One source close to the royal family told Entertainment Daily, “Kate usually turned her head away from any malicious rumours, but naturally she has been privy to the gossip about Harry being unhappy in the States. For her, whatever has gone between Harry and the family, she still cares about him.

“She has discreetly let him know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses in America, she’s happy to be a confidante and a shoulder to cry on. Kate has made it clear Harry can call her whenever she wants.”

The source did say that Markle will likely not be happy with Harry reconnecting with his sister in law.

“While Kate will always forgive Harry, she know that being Harry’s confidante in the UK will rile Meghan, who has always felt that Kate tried to turn Harry against her. Meghan will be even more concerned that she’s on hand to give Harry advice while they go through a tough patch. But Kate won’t be told what to do and she’ll rise above the hate.”

