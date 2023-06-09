British PM Rishi Sunak snubs Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak firmly indicated that he is not meeting presidential candidate Donald Trump while he is in the United States this week. This is clearly a “snub” since he specified whom he is meeting with and what visits he considered as “key engagements,” and Trump is not one of them.

“I’m meeting key Congressional leaders from both sides and obviously the president,” he went on. “Those are the key engagements that I have,” the PM stressed.

Sunak appears to be more interested in interacting with the Biden administration than his predecessor Boris Johnson, who had a tight relationship with Trump.

In response to a question regarding the possibility of Trump winning the presidency again in 18 months, Sunak stated that the leaders he would be meeting with shared “universal values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.”

Is this his way of saying that Trump is anti-freedom, undemocratic, and has no respect for the rule of law?

Who is British PM Rishi Sunak?

Since 2022, British politician Rishi Sunak has held the positions of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party. He has served in two cabinet posts under Boris Johnson, most recently serving from 2020 to 2022 as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Sunak has served as Richmond’s member of parliament since 2015.

Like so many other politicians before him, Mr. Sunak studied politics, philosophy, and economics at Oxford University. He then worked as an analyst for Goldman Sachs before joining several hedge firms.

Mr. Sunak is the youngest prime minister of the UK since 1812 and the first Hindu to hold the nation’s highest office, also one of the wealthiest politicians to reach position 10.

The Sunday Times Rich List estimates that Mr. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, daughter of an Indian IT tycoon, are worth £730 million.

