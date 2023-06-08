Trump: Maybe incarcerated but will still be elected?

Donald Trump is mired in legal issues and maybe incarcerated, yet, will still be elected. The majority of Republicans don’t seem to care. The fact that the former president is finally being held accountable for his alleged misdeeds may be one of the reasons why he is outperforming his GOP rivals in the 2024 primary polls.

A former employee is now guessing that he would have to accept his third nomination while affixed with an unwelcome gadget, even though one MAGA congressman believes the numerous criminal probes bothering him offer him “credibility.”

According to Newsweek, James Comey appeared on Jen Psaki’s MSNBC program over the weekend. Comey was the FBI director from 2013 to 2017 — or for the first year and a half of Trump’s presidency. They talked about many probes, including the Department of Justice’s inquiry into his suspected improper handling of official papers. Trump has long defended his innocence, but last week a smoking gun—a recording of him admitting that one specific document was classified—came to light.

At one point, Psaki questioned Comey and asked him to “envision a scenario where Trump manages to win back the White House and justice is delayed.

Comey said he can, although he doesn’t want to, but he could. “Donald Trump has dragged this nation into this crazy world, but he could be sporting an ankle bracelet while accepting the nomination at the Republican convention.”

“It would be rejected if you put it in a show script, but you could have a President who is possibly in jail when he is elected president, so that would be strange and awkward,” Comey said.

Then he continued, “It sounds absurd to even be saying this, but that is the scenario we face. “It appears that the Republicans will nominate someone who is the subject of a significant criminal investigation and has been charged. Who knows where that will take us?”

The photo above is from a YouTube screenshot

