Legislators ditch CA State Assembly to protest the awarding of a drag nun

Monday’s honoring of a member of the Sister of Perpetual Indulgence by the California State Assembly resulted in Republican legislators ditching the chamber as a show of protest.

Sister Roma, a drag performer and activist was one of 15 guests recognized by the LGBTQ Caucus of the California Senate at the yearly ceremony commemorating Pride Month, according to the Sacramento Bee.

legislators: A mockery

Prior to the event, Republican state senators wrote to Toni Atkins, the pro-tempore president of the California Senate (Democrat), requesting that she revoke Roma’s invitation because the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag nuns committed to activism and community service, make a mockery of Catholicism.

In the letter, the senators made it clear that they think the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence publicly disparage the Catholic faith, and that they have exhibited disrespect for the principles of open-mindedness and consideration that should guide our society. The legislators believe that it would be inappropriate and contrary to the values that have been upheld to honor them in the Senate Chambers.

In response, Atkins stated that the suggestion to exclude a charitable member of the LGBTQ+ community from the LGBTQ Caucus’ Pride Month awardees is an unfortunate diversion on the first day of Pride Month and simply unfair.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I respect my Republican colleagues, but I’m extremely disappointed in them for leaning into polarization. I stand with the members of the LGBTQ Caucus – Sister Roma and all of this year’s honorees are deserving of being celebrated for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and California,” Atkins asserted.

During the ceremony, the Republican legislators vacated the Assembly chamber as Roma took the podium to accept her award. She was met with a prolonged standing ovation from the other members and awardees, the Sacramento Bee reported.

