Tim Scott booed by audience on The View for defending DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott received brickbats and was booed by a television audience for defending Florida governor Ron DeSantis and claiming that American children were being indoctrinated n LGBTQ issues.

Scott, 57 is the Senator for South Carolina and he told The View that they were voicing a “dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today,” according to a report in The Guardian newspaper. He announced his presidential run in May but isn’t doing at all well on the polling front.

Defending DeSantis

On June 5, Scott gave his opinion on the DeSantis and Disney issue which opposes a ‘don’t say gay’ state law regarding teaching in public schools.

“I think Disney and Ron have been a combat zone for a number of months over what I thought was a rights issue as it relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with. I thought he started off on the right floor on that issue.”

The audience started booing him until Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

“Not here. I’m sorry sir. This is The View. We don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here, please. You cannot do it,” she added.

Scott also recently landed in hot soup over the fact that he has denied systemic racism in the United States. He denied that his life was the exception to the general rule for black people saying there was no such thing as racism..

On The Defensive

Scott then defended his statement saying, America has had an African American president, two African Americans as secretaries of state. He added that in his home city, the police chief is an African American who’s now running for mayor. The head of the highway patrol for South Carolina is an African American.

In the midst of Scott speaking the programme was cut to commercial and when it returned Hostin and Scott were still arguing.

