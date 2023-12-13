Dating: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet getting serious

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating for a while now and seem to be getting serious. Jenner is very supportive of Chalamet’s work and his recent film Wonka says one source.

Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner both attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka on December 10. The film will start screening in cinemas on Friday, December 15.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Kylie didn’t want to make a big deal about her attending the premiere and made a low-key entrance so as not to upstage Chalamet’s big day.

“Kylie and Timothee have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months,” she said.

The dating scene

Chalamet did the same for Kylie by attending the WSJ Innovator Awards earlier in the month where she was honored for being Brand Innovator 2023 for her new clothing brand Khy. Of her brand, the 26-year-old said that the line is inspired by her wardrobe and the moods that she is in.

The couple started dating in April after Jenner broke up with Travis Scott.

Last month Chalamet also hosted Saturday Night Live with Jenner and him attending the after-party together. She wore a cool black mini dress with shiny black tights, heels and sunglasses while he wore a colorful blue and red hoodie, purple jacket, gray jeans and black sneakers with a black baseball hat.

Perils of fame

In an intervew with GQ magazine Chalamet spoke about the perils of fame and how he wanted to remain grounded always.

“You’ve got to have the experiences in your personal life that are usable to you. The experiential rush of my career taking off was so new to me that those were the experiences that were feeding my work for a while. But you’ve got to have real experiences. Human experiences. You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored.”

