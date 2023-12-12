Cynthia Limo dedicates first marathon win to her late Coach

Kenyan long-distance runner Cynthia Limo made her debut on the marathon scene on Sunday at the 42.195-km grueling course in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Limo has usually only participated in half-marathons in the past, but this year she decided to push her limits and join a full-length marathon. It was still dark when the marathon began, and Limo was among the numerous runners in the field who would be setting foot for the first time in the marathon.

But despite being a novice in the discipline, Limo braved the course and constantly pushed herself to maintain her fast pace, proving her mettle to be outstanding among her rivals.

Leading the race

Limo and Ethiopians Sintatehu Getahun and Kazu Lemeneh had taken the lead in the race. Her two competitors were equally strong in their own right, having personal bests of 2:22:19 and 2:26:18, respectively.

The runners clocked a pace of 2:33 at 15 kilometers and a time of 1:16:43 at the midway point along Kalanianaole Highway.

At the 30th-kilometer, Lemeneh had fallen behind. And, by the time they ran past the 35 kilometers, traversing the neighborhood of Kahala into Triangle Park, Getahun’s pace had started to slow down, and Limo took this opportunity to gradually place a sizeable gap between her and her remaining rival.

She then surged ahead, dashing through the course with full force and determination.

In the last few kilometers of the race, it was clear Limo would take home the win.

She broke the tape at the finish line and clocked a time of 2:33:01, an astonishing time for a first-timer.

Limo dedicates to coach Owen Anderson

Unbeknownst to the spectators, Limo’s unwavering drive to finish first in the marathon was fueled by her desire to fulfill her late coach’s wish.

Limo fell into depression after the death of her daughter, Blessed, and ceased competing. But, in November of last year, Limo decided to give it another shot.

She trained hard under the tutelage of Owen Anderson in East Lancing, Michigan. Unfortunately, her 76-year-old coach lost his battle against cancer and passed away on November 26. And just before he took his last breath, he encouraged Limo to run a marathon before the end of the year.

In an interview after the race, Limo said that she had kept Owen with her throughout her journey in the marathon.

Cover Photo: IG