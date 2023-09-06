Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet goes public at Beyonce’s concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn’t resist getting close and personal during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour, officially acknowledging their rumored romance. The duo, whose relationship rumors first surfaced in April, were photographed in an affectionate moment at Beyoncé’s star-studded Los Angeles performance at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

The 26-year-old mother of two engaged in lively conversation with the 27-year-old “Call Me By Your Name” actor, sharing laughs during a video clip that circulated on social media. This special event happened to coincide with Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday.

Timothée In high spirits

In a video captured by THR reporter Chris Gardner, the alleged couple seemed to be in high spirits, playfully interacting with each other while Timothée smoked a cigarette.

Jenner sported a sleeveless outfit paired with gold hoop earrings and an unkempt updo hairstyle. Meanwhile, the “Dune” actor opted for a more casual look, donning a black hoodie and matching hat.

Seen in public

This joint outing marked their first public appearance together and followed their recent sightings leaving Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence.

- Advertisement -

Page Six obtained photos showing the Kylie Cosmetics founder discreetly leaving the actor’s driveway on August 26. Just moments earlier, Chalamet was photographed entering the gates in his new Lucid electric sedan. Their ongoing connection was previously confirmed in July when Jenner was seen visiting his residence in the company of her security team.

Spotted together

The pair, romantically linked since at least April, have frequently been spotted entering and exiting each other’s homes in recent months.

Their rumored involvement began shortly after Jenner’s split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children: a 5-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 1-year-old son named Aire.

Kris Jenner at the show

During the weekend show, Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother, was spotted enthusiastically dancing to the Electric Slide in a black pantsuit adorned with silver shoulder details and matching hoops. She joined Offset, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, on the dance floor.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watched the performance from the comfort of a private box.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Billionaire Oprah called out by based woman for asking struggling Americans to donate to Mawi

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts