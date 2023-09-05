Billionaire Oprah called out by based woman for asking struggling Americans to donate to Mawi 

Oprah is under hot water by all social media users as she seems to be out of touch. X users state that a billionaire like her asking struggling Americans to donate to Mawi is ridiculous. Furthermore, the American government is oddly sending billions to Ukraine rather than help fixing their own state. Additionally, even Dwayne Johnson is also receiving said backlash for appearing in the video with Oprah.

According to reports, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s charitable gesture of donating $5 million to Maui in the aftermath of the devastating Hawaiian fires. The fires wrecked homes and businesses, including the town of Lahaina. Alongside Oprah Winfrey, who is initiating a fund for Hawaiian relief with an initial contribution of $10 million, Johnson is facing criticism on social media platforms.

Furthermore, critics argue that their wealthy status and the government’s inadequate response have led many to question their actions. In addition to this, some online posts are deriding them as “billionaires begging for money”. Oprah has seem to lose her popularity after hosting Meghan Markle to talk about the English Royals, this situation is making it worse.

Social media users supporting based woman’s thoughts on Oprah

Sad thing is people will fall for it for they are hypnotized and mesmerized. Those folks in Maui will be Haiti 4.0. What did our donations to Haiti do…built about three houses and several organ harvesting hospitals. Yep. — Randy (@MatildaBinx00) September 2, 2023

X users agree with the woman who states that the recent recession and inflation are causing Americans to struggle for their money. However, there are billionaires and millionaires asking others to help Mawi while they’re living a luxurious life. Furthermore, the woman adds that Oprah would be better off asking President Joe Biden for the money.

Following that, users state that relief funds done by ultra wealthy celebrities tend to not actually help the situation. They state that a decade ago, Haiti was hit by an earthquake. Despite a large number of Americans donating the money to them, seemingly, not much was done to help those living in Haiti.

Great point. They allegedly donate 10 million but how much of it really goes into the hands of the people of Lahaina — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) September 2, 2023

Others are slandering Oprah and Dwayne Johnson as, yes they are donating large sums of money. However, how much will the people in Mawi actually get? Following that, social media commenters are stating that those in the charity organizations are already paying themselves roughly $100k a year.

These are all merely speculations, but X users are demanding to see the actual income of those in said charity organization. Many claim that most of the money will be kept in the foundation rather than to help those in need.

