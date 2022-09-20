Lady Gaga cuts short Miami concert due to thunderstorm

- Advertisement -

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to apologise to her fans for cutting short the final show in her world tour in Miami due to bad weather.

The singer and actress wasn’t able to finish her concert in Miami on September 17 as a storm had broken out rendering it unsafe to perform.

She was performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida when the storm started with six songs remaining in her repertoire.

“Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

“And look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

The singer said it was the safest and healthiest decision for her and everyone around her.

The A Star Is Born actress also said that Chromatica Ball concert has been about healing and feeling like she is enough.

In an earlier post, Gaga had written,”This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever-it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Following the annoucement of the cancellation, her fans then got together at the stadium to fittingly sing Gaga’s Ariana Grande collaboration titled Rain on Me in the pouring rain.

Just a week before the Miami event, Gaga’s concert at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium had been filmed for a mystery project.

The news that the event was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience came about after Gaga posted a thank you note to her fans on social media.

“52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take,” Gaga tweeted after the show, sharing a fan video of fireworks exploding over the Dodger Stadium during the finale of her performance.

