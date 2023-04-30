How to land a job via SEO-rich resume?

With the rising unemployment rate and the very stiff competition within the labor force, landing a job is not that easy. You need to stand out, but how? You’ve got to have an SEO-rich resume.

Applying for a job via an SEO-rich resume, you need to adapt your resume for search engines so that it can easily be ‘discovered’ by recruiters and hiring managers. Here are some ideas for creating an SEO-friendly resume:

Appropriate keywords in Resume

Use keywords associated with the job you are applying for. You can find relevant keywords by studying the job description and identifying the most important skills required in the job.

“Recruiters use SEO word searches to find candidates with the desired qualifications for a role based on the keywords in their resumes,” Jill Chapman, director of early talent programs at Insperity based in Houston, Texas.

“These SEO keywords are often based on the language used in the job posting,” she explained.

Customize your resume

- Advertisement -

Fit your CV to fit the job description. This will support your CV in standing out and increasing your chances of getting hired. “By using the right language, candidates increase the likelihood a recruiter will see in their resume,” Chapman said.

Proper formatting

Proper formatting techniques must be utilized to make your resume easy to read and scan. Place headings, bullet points, and bold texts to highlight vital information.

Utilize online tools

Use online tools such as Jobscan and Resunate to augment your resume for SEO.

Don’t forget the links

Include links to your professional online profiles such as LinkedIn and your website, if applicable.

Optimize for ATS

Many companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to scan resumes. Make sure your resume is ATS-friendly by using standard formatting, avoiding graphics, and using keywords.

Use action verbs

- Advertisement -

Use strong action verbs to describe your achievements and responsibilities in previous jobs.

By implementing these guidelines, you can produce an SEO-friendly resume that will help you get noticed by recruiters and hiring managers.

Read More News

Photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts