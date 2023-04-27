Whistleblowers claim US GOVERNMENT involved in CHILD TRAFFICKING ring

We are living in concerning times as there are bold claims that the US government is allegedly involved in child trafficking operations. Fortunately, this comes to a shock to many as we all know that child trafficking isn’t something positive. They could be in it for reasons that are either related to child abuse or child labour.

According to Fox News, a whistleblower’s testimony will inform lawmakers that the United States is being transformed into the “middleman” in a multibillion dollar migrant child trafficking network. It will be during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement are to hold a hearing on “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children,” which will look at the rise in UACs at the southern border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures show that from 33,239 in fiscal year 2020 to more than 146,000 in fiscal year 2021 and 152,000 in fiscal year 2022, the number of UACs arriving at the border are increasing significantly. Over 70,000 unaccompanied minors have been seen so far in fiscal year 2023.

The internet reacts to the government allegedly being involved in said child trafficking operation

Don’t worry the whistleblower will just decided to become suddenly suicidal — July 💞 (@itsjulyxo) April 26, 2023

There are heavy speculations from the public that this person will either “end their lives” or disappear from the public eye. However, these are just mere speculations, bold ones at that. Several users are citing the Epstein case as a benchmark on the direction of this situation.

There's no way people don't know about this stuff in 2023, when u learn what they do to these kids u gon know evil really is. — mike (@izzzmike20) April 26, 2023

Others state that there are a plethora of even more disturbing stories that are lurking underneath the surface. Furthermore, some users state that what is done to these kids is definitely evil.

NFTs and an Elon shill, pathetic — DeneJames🌈 (@GwynnDene) April 26, 2023

Conservatives are openly stating that people are still voting for the Democrats when they are constantly having accusations thrown at them almost every week. However, there are those that criticise the conservatives and state they are also doing the same things.

