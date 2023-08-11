Las Vegas funeral home faces lawsuit over accidental cremation

Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, a Las Vegas funeral home, is facing a lawsuit after the alleged cremation by accident of the remains of a woman – Loren Chavez — intended for funeral and burial.

The family of Chavez has filed a lawsuit against Davis Funeral Home along with its affiliated companies, citing negligence. This legal action has been taken to Nevada’s 8th Judicial District Court in Clark County and has brought to light a series of unfortunate missteps that have left the grieving family devastated.

Loren’s family entrusted the services of Davis Funeral Home to prepare her for an open-casket viewing and burial, even selecting a distinctive red coffin to honor her memory.

The family’s anticipation turned to anguish when, on October 4, 2022, they dropped off clothing for Loren’s scheduled October 7 funeral. To their bewilderment, the funeral home initially reported that Loren was not in their system.

Lost, and found, then lost again to cremation

However, shortly afterwards, they claimed to have located her remains. According to Christian Morris, the family’s lawyer, the funeral home then delivered a shocking blow—they informed of the accidental cremation of Loren by an employee, despite the family’s explicit wishes and religious beliefs against cremation.

- Advertisement -

The Chavez family, who hold devout Catholic beliefs, were devastated by the news, as cremation goes against their convictions regarding the afterlife.

Compounding their distress, the initial confusion regarding Loren’s whereabouts at the mortuary has led to doubts about the authenticity of the ashes they received.

Funeral home negligence

The lawsuit alleges that the funeral home failed in its fundamental duties, asserting that they were negligent in correctly identifying and maintaining track of Loren’s remains.

The family contends that the establishment’s policies and procedures were inadequate to prevent issues of misidentification, mishandling, and misplacing of individuals under their care.

Mike Wilfong, the general manager of Davis Funeral Homes, acknowledged the unfortunate incident and assured that the establishment is committed to resolving the matter.

- Advertisement -

The Chavez family seeks damages exceeding $15,000, along with relevant legal costs, as they grapple with the emotional toll of this tragic mishap.

Read More News

LGBTQ+ community receiving priority lanes for checkpoints, users angry as they are not disabled

The photo above is from

Related Posts