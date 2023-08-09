LGBTQ+ community receiving priority lanes for checkpoints, users angry as they are not disabled 

In the Philippines, a recent viral photo shows the checkpoint in the San Isidro District Office. Conservatives are seeing this as an opportunity to mock the LGBTQ+ community as some places are recognising them as a disability. There are several online commenters backlashing the checkpoint for doing as such.

According to Spot.ph, a notice displayed at the LTO San Isidro District Office in Isabela has drawn attention for incorporating “LGBTQ”. Furthermore, this is alongside categories such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities within its priority lane.

Following that, a photograph of the sign is circulating online, prompting conversations and, notably, criticism. The online community, including many LGBTQ+ individuals, has expressed dissatisfaction with the special treatment suggested by the sign.

Twitter users now thinking that being an LGBTQ+ member can receive perks

Damn. Philippines coming in hot with the brutal burns. Lumping them in with the old and disabled is hilarious. — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) August 9, 2023

In addition to this, those on Twitter are now stating that it is hilarious that the Philippines are lumping the queer community with those who are physically and mentally disabled. Furthermore, it appears that many feel it is a jab towards the community.

Because normal people categorizes LGBTQ as "Mental Illness" pic.twitter.com/c9Nb5yKlX2 — B Petwerson (@petwerson65201) August 9, 2023

Unfortunately, there are several homophobic remarks towards the community. Conservatives are stating that people are viewing them as people with mental illness. However, this is not a fair comment towards the community. However, others are stating that this is not a win for the community as it is clearly an insult.

As long as you have that disability — 𝟑𝒃𝒛 (@ReecesEra) August 9, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are asking if anyone can claim to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community to enjoy the priority lane. There are others who are replying to this statement claiming that it is in fact a disability. Unfortunately, there are a plethora of comments like these.

You and me both. 💯 — Christine Kobylarz 🙏🏻 🇺🇸 (@LadyWashin45) August 9, 2023

Regardless, this is due to the numerous issues that are raising among Americans with regards to the community. The whole non-binary movement and transgenderism issues have made a significant number of people against the community.

